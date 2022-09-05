Mick Foley sends message to former WWE superstar stepping away from wrestling for battle with brain cancer

WWE legend Mick Foley has sent prayers after the recent announcement from Joe Doering that he was stepping away from wrestling to undergo surgery for his brain cancer.

This is, unfortunately, not Doering's first battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor on February 25, 2016. He went on to have surgery to remove it on March 4. As a result of the tumor, he had to pull out of the AJPW Champion Carnival he was scheduled to be a part of.

He returned to the company in November, thanks to the success of the surgery. Outside of his work with AJPW, he is a big presence at IMPACT Wrestling and spent a year in WWE as well.

Mick Foley took to Twitter to say that he had just found out about the wrestler's health issues and that he was sending him prayers and positive vibes. He also said that the proceeds from the sales of the wrestling shirt he linked would go to Joe for his battle.

"I have just found out that Big Joe Doering has to step away from the ring to battle brain cancer for a second time. Sending prayers and positive vibes Joe’s way. 100% of sales of this shirt will go to Joe to help him in this battle. https://shopimpact.com/products/joe-doering-keep-calm-and-kick-ass-t-shirt," said Mick Foley.

The former WWE Superstar had previously told IMPACT Wrestling management that the disease had returned and that he would stay positive once again, which was what he had done the last time as well.

“They told me in 2016 that I would never wrestle again, and I proved them wrong. Guess I’m going to have to do it again. I try to not get too sad or emotional about it. Staying positive really helped me the first time, and that’s what I’ll do again.”

Mick Foley asked public help for Joe Doering last time as well

During Doering's last battle with cancer, following his surgery, Mick Foley appealed to the public to help him out on Twitter by sharing a Go Fund Me page.

"AJPW wrestler Joe Doering had a brain tumor removed and has some serious bills to contend with. Help him out at https://gofundme.com/joedoering"

This time, the star has done the same once again. Others, like the Executive Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling Scott D'Amore, also sent their heartfelt wishes to the star.

"They don’t come any better or any tougher then [sic] @bigjoedoering. You’re traveled this road before and won. You’ll do it again. You’re not alone. We’re all here with you on this! You have the support of @IMPACTWRESTLING, locker rooms everywhere, and fans around the world. Much love"

Sportskeeda wishes Big Joe Doering a quick recovery once again in his battle against the disease.

