Dolph Ziggler reacts to his brother's promo on AEW Dark

Dolph Ziggler's brother, Ryan Nemeth, made his AEW Dark debut this week in a singles match against Marko Stunt.

While Ryan Nemeth picked up his first win in AEW over Marko Stunt, Nemeth was able to showcase different aspects of his character as he cut a promo before the match. Ryan Nemeth cut a typical promo of a self-absorbed heel, in which he said that people didn't like him for being 'The True Hollywood Hunk.'

Dolph Ziggler has now reacted to his brother's promo on AEW Dark. The WWE Superstar joked that he doesn't even like his brother. The former WWE Champion put out another tweet in which he playfully took a shot at Ryan Nemeth and called his promo disgraceful.

It's all just good banter between the Nemeth brothers.

Here are Dolph Ziggler's tweets about Ryan Nemeth's AEW Dark appearance:

I don’t even LIKE Ryan https://t.co/oPGRZejjfQ — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 10, 2021

DISGRACEFUL!!! — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 10, 2021

20 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 10, 2021

Ryan Nemeth made his first AEW appearance on the last episode of AEW Dynamite. Nemeth wrestled and lost to Adam Page during his first night on AEW TV on TNT.

The Hollywood Hunk took on Marko Stunt in this week's AEW Dark, and as noted, Ryan Nemeth picked up with the victory. FTR's music distracted Marko Stunt, which helped Nemeth hit a neckbreaker on the Jurassic Express member for the win.

Ryan Nemeth has been wrestling since 2010, and he even signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2011. Nemeth, who wrestled under the 'Briley Pierce' moniker in WWE, concluded his developmental stint in 2013, and he turned to the independent circuit to advance his career.

Ryan Nemeth didn't wrestle much for a few years until he came across the opportunity to wrestle for AEW. Dolph Ziggler has been a supportive brother as the Showoff continues to promote his brother's appearances on social media.

Ryan Nemeth is currently scheduled to face PAC on the next episode of AEW Dynamite, and he seems set to be a regular fixture in All Elite Wrestling.