AEW Dark Results: Big win for Dolph Ziggler's brother, PPV-quality main event, PAC, and more - 9th February 2021

This week's AEW Dark featured 12 matches, and as always, Taz, Excalibur, and Anthony Ogogo kicked off the show.

#1. Natural Nightmares & Nick Comoroto vs. Vary Morales & Jersey Muscle Society on AEW Dark

Nick Comoroto.

Dustin Rhodes got the first AEW Dark match underway, and the commentators raved about his physical condition. Dustin executed a deep arm drag before tagging QT Marshall into the match, who got a 2-count with a standing moonsault press.

Comoroto got the tag, and he continued the punishment on his opponent's arm. Comoroto showed off his raw strength before Dustin got back into the match. Rhodes earned a 2-count with a deep scoop power slam.

QT and Dustin delivered a double Russian leg sweep. Morales got into the match; he caught QT with a dropkick. Jersey Muscle Society were taken out by a double clothesline, and QT then made the tag to Comoroto on AEW Dark.

The former NXT star went on a powerslam spree as he took out all opponents. Comoroto then had Vary in the corner, and he delivered a military press into the top-rope bulldog combo with Dustin Rhodes for the win on AEW Dark.

Result: The Natural Nightmares & Nick Comoroto def. Vary Morales & Jersey Muscle Society on AEW Dark

Grade: B

#2. SCU vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow on AEW Dark

Christopher Daniels and Lee Johnson began the match with a collar and elbow tie-up. Johnson got Daniels down to the mat with a quick arm drag. The next duel also ended with Johnson getting the upper hand.

Daniels showed off his composure with a hip toss followed by a scoop slam. Kazarian got the tag, and SCU executed a kicking combo, which ended with a double stomp on Johnson's back.

However, Johnson tagged Solow, who came in and got caught in a front headlock. Solow and Kazarian engaged in a rapid sequence of arm drags and holds.

Daniels came in and dropped Solow with a leg lariat for a 2-count. Solow connected with a knee strike in the corner. Johnson and Solow delivered a back suplex-falling neckbreaker combo, followed by a vertical suplex on Daniels.

The Fallen Angel put the brakes on Solow's suplex attempt, and caught him in the fireman's carry before rolling through for the tag.

Kazarian took control of the match with a springboard leg drop. Frankie kept Solow on the mat with another leg drop for a 2-count. SCU continued to work in tandem as Daniels was the legal man. Daniels stopped Solow's attempts of a comeback with a monstrous chop.

Solow tried to even the odds by engaging in a slugfest with Kazarian. Both men went for the crossbody and crashed in the middle of the ring.

Tags were made in both corners, and Johnson rocked Daniels as we entered the match's finals stages. Johnson took Daniels for an airplane spin, and he followed it with a dropkick. A blue thunder powerbomb gave Johnson a near fall.

He lifted Daniels and powerbombed him on the waiting knees of Solow in the corner. Johnson delivered the rolling Death Valley driver, and Solow followed it with a stomp.

Daniels still managed to kick out. The Fallen Angel went over the top from a double suplex attempt and made a hot tag to Kazarian.

Frankie used all the momentum to take out Johnson and Solow. He focused on Solow by cracking him with the backstabber. Daniels hit a move on the apron, and Solow just dropped into a german suplex. Pinfall...1...2...kick out.

Kazarian kept up the pressure with a cutter on Solow. Johnson broke up the pinfall and took Daniels outside with a tope suicida. Solow rolled Kazarian up for a near fall.

A screw-high kick caught Kazarian on the side of the head as the match just had 10 minutes of the allotted time left on AEW Dark.

All four men were now in the middle of the ring, and SCU took control by removing Johnson out of the equation.

SCU finally hit the Best Meltzer Ever on Solow for the win. Excellent AEW Dark match!

Result: SCU def. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow on AEW Dark

Grade: A+