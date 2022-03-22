Dolph Ziggler reacts to being omitted from NXT promotional material

Dolph Ziggler is used to not getting respect from WWE when he's the champion of a brand.

Two weeks ago at NXT Roadblock, Ziggler became NXT Champion for the first time by winning a triple threat match against Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa. But that hasn't made him the face of Tuesday nights.

After Ziggler found out that he was left out of the promotional video for the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver event on April 2, he took to social media to say he's going to continue to do what's best for his brand:

"YOUR NXT CHAMPION isn't in the promotional video for stand and deliver. But as a selfless, humble and beloved, hero, I do what's best for my brand. I LOVE WRESTLING *WWE ARE NXT*," Dolph Ziggler tweeted.

This is Dolph Ziggler's first run as NXT Champion

Dolph Ziggler has been with WWE long enough that when he first debuted, the black and gold brand of NXT didn't even exist yet.

So it should come as no surprise that this is The Showoff's first run as NXT Champion. It's a position no one in the WWE Universe would have predicted for him even six months ago.

Ziggler is currently scheduled to defend the NXT Championship against former champion Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 2 in Dallas, Texas. The event will take place on the same day as WrestleMania night one.

While most would expect Breakker to begin his second reign as NXT Champion at Stand & Deliver, there have been reports suggesting the young star will be called up to the main roster sooner rather than later. If that's the case, the result of this title match should prove to be very interesting.

What do you make of Ziggler's comments? Do you think he'll retain the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver against Bron Breakker? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

