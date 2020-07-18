Dolph Ziggler reacts to The Rock co-signing decision for him to become WWE Champion 

Social media, for the most part, can be an enjoyable place due to the interactions between the WWE Superstars. It gets even better when a legend like The Rock chimes in on an ongoing storyline or praises a current talent. The Great One recently commented on a photo of Dolph Ziggler with the WWE title on Instagram. The Hollywood megastar co-signed on the decision to make The Showoff a WWE Champion.

While Drew McIntyre's epic response to The Rock's comment grabbed all the eyeballs, Ziggler has now come out and reacted to The Rock's endorsement.

Dolph Ziggler put out a tweet in which he appreciated The Rock's adulatory remarks. He ended the tweet by saying that he will right the wrong at Extreme Rules when he takes on Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

ANOTHER legend signs off on DZ for WWE champ & its the greatest of all time, @TheRock . Appreciate it brother, I truly do. But only 1 man can right this wrong Sunday, ME. See you at #ExtremeRules drew? haha & I thought MY name didn't make any sense

haha & I thought MY name didn’t make any sense — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 18, 2020

can you please untag me from your never-ending convo about me & how you know more than the rock about who’s good and who sucks at wrestling? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 18, 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE is yet to announce the stipulation for the WWE title match between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and the Showoff even recently revealed why he had not disclosed the stip for the Extreme Rules showdown.

The current reported plan is to have Drew McIntyre in a marquee SummerSlam main event match against Randy Orton. The Dolph Ziggler angle may just be a placeholder before the company begins building up to the WWE title match for SummerSlam.

Nonetheless, Ziggler and McIntyre should ideally have a solid match at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules', and the outcome should be McIntyre retaining his WWE Championship.

While The Rock would love to see Ziggler become a World Champion again, that may not happen anytime soon as WWE may have different plans for the title going forward.

Ziggler was most recently moved to RAW as part of the trade, in which AJ Styles was sent to SmackDown, and it would be interesting to see how WWE utilizes the Showoff after Extreme Rules.