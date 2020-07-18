Real reason why the stipulation for WWE Championship match at Extreme Rules is still a secret

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Interestingly enough, the stipulation for their match has not yet been shared with the WWE Universe, and the creators have decided to keep it a secret until the show.

Ahead of the PPV, TalkSport's Alex McCarthy caught up with Dolph Ziggler and asked him about the secrecy surrounding the stipulation of the match. To this Ziggle gave a detailed reply and explained wh WE have not yet revealed the stipulation.

Oh 100 days??? Haha that’s cute pic.twitter.com/W8cqO0RfRj — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 15, 2020

Dolph Ziggler on his choice of stipulation for the upcoming WWE Championship match

Dolph Ziggler won a match on RAW that allowed him to be the one that gets to decide the stipulation for the upcoming WWE Championship match. The only thing that he told the WWE Universe is that it would be something that the fans have never seen before.

Talking about it in his recent interview, Ziggler noted that he has to pick something which will give him the advantage. He further revealed:

"I mean, this is a pretty simple thing. He gave me the option to pick it. I don’t want to pick any dumb thing that’s ever been done before. So what, I say ‘table match!’ and he just throws me through two tables? How does that help me? Or ‘chairs match!’ and he just picks up three chairs, swings them and breaks me in half?"

"How stupid would be I be because one, I don’t have to announce it. So why would I let him prepare?"

"If you look at this like a sport, which I do, why would I let him prepare for it when he’s clearly a 1,000,000-0, walking, cyborg monster guy – especially over the last six months to a year – I need every possible little nitch that I can poke out and also being in his head by not letting him know."

"He has to prepare to everything and anything. I know what it is, and if I get the lawyers to sign off on it, it is something that has never been done before and I have a more than legitimate chance of becoming WWE champion."

I said what I said https://t.co/ZGFQ3EYnPA — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 17, 2020

It is highly unlikely that we will see the WWE Championship change hands at the upcoming PPV. However, it will be interesting to see how WWE will g ahead with the match and what will be a stipulation in the end.