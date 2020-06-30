Dolph Ziggler reveals why he thought he will be fired by WWE

Former Champion Dolph Ziggler was worried that WWE may fire him

Dolph Ziggler is a multi-time World Champion and IC Champion

Dolph Ziggler may be a former 2-time World Heavyweight Champion, but he has never held the WWE Championship in his career. The Showoff Dolph Ziggler will get an opportunity to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the Championship at Extreme Rules.

Dolph Ziggler returned to Monday Night RAW last week after being a SmackDown Superstar for a long time. Ziggler immediately went after his former tag-team partner Drew McIntyre and demanded a match for the WWE Championship.

Talking to Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler talked about his upcoming match with Drew McIntyre and also revealed when he thought he will be released by the company.

Story wise, 15 years ago, I came in as a caddy for two months. I assumed I was fired once that was over. Then I became a Spirit Squad guy, until five of us got beat up and thrown into a box, so I assumed I was fired again. As much as I like to pretend that I don’t give it a damn, I’m putting everything I have into this any time I’m out there. But I also like to screw with everybody and say, "I don’t give a damn, just pay me.

Dolph Ziggler has worked very hard during his time in WWE and has established himself as a reliable Superstar who can deliver compelling matches with any Superstar.

Dolph Ziggler on Drew McIntyre

Talking about the man he will be facing at Extreme Rules - Drew McIntyre, Ziggler praised him and said that the two men can put a stellar match if given 30-45 mins to work.

He also hopes that the two will get to main-event the show and possibly have a match as good as Randy Orton and Edge did at BackLash.

Drew deserves that main event spot. I got to be around him for a year, watching him bust his ass, and he did it the right way. I hope we’re in the main event, and I hope that we can put on a clinic similar to what Randy and Edge did, but also gut it out and make something special happen. I’ve made a career out of making people ask, ‘Maybe this is the time he does it? Is this going to be the one where he sneaks one in and changes the business?’ In this era without any fans, I have a few weeks to figure out how I can make this stand out.