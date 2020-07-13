Dolph Ziggler reveals the truth about his 'feelings' on Kofi Kingston

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most reliable WWE Superstars when it comes to in-ring action. Often being called the best 'seller' in WWE today, Dolph Ziggler has not achieved the success many thought he would.

Although The Show Off is a 2-time World Heavyweight Champion, he has never won the WWE title in his long career. He has been in multiple Championship matches over the years but was often used just to make the Champion look good.

Dolph Ziggler was recently a guest on WWE's The Bump and spoke about a variety of topics. One of the things that the former IC Champion talked about how he felt about Kofi Kingston becoming WWE Champion last year.

Dolph Ziggler revealed that he did have some feeling when Kingston became the WWE Champion, but they were not hard ones.

"There were some feelings there, but not hard ones," Ziggler stated towards Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship. "I'm a huge Kofi Kingston fan. I feel like I'm more of a fan because of the matches we had. We had so many matches back to back to back. I was so happy for him to get that moment [at WrestleMania 35]. I was bummed that I missed watching him win it live." (H/T: Wrestlinginc)

Kofi Kingston became the WWE Champion for the first time when he defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Kofi Kingston won his first World Championship in WWE last year. While his run with the title was not bad, he lost the Championship to Brock Lesnar in under a minute.

What's next for Dolph Ziggler?

Dolph Ziggler will be facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules: Horror Show. Both the men involved will certainly give the fans a great match. However, the chances of Ziggler walking out with the Championship are grim.

The former SmackDown Superstar Dolph Ziggler made a surprising return to RAW a few weeks back and immediately went after Drew McIntyre. The former tag-team Champions will now be facing each other at the upcoming PPV.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler should become the WWE Champion? Tell us below!