"I am comically surprised" - Dolph Ziggler says he didn't expect to become NXT Champion

Dolph Ziggler has opened up about his WWE NXT Championship win, stating that he didn't see it coming.

The Show Off defeated Bron Breakker and Tomasso Ciampa in a triple threat match on March 08, 2022 at NXT Roadblock to capture the title. He then successfully defended the strap against LA Knight in a singles match a week later.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler addressed his return to NXT, stating that he initially went there to scout talent. Taking the title from Bron Breakker was something he didn't expect.

“I am comically surprised to be the NXT champion right now. I went to NXT to do some scouting, to see who had that twinkle in their eye or if anyone would be ready in a year or two, and check out Bron Breakker. A few weeks later, I was NXT champion. I didn’t expect this," said Ziggler.

Dolph Ziggler praises Bron Breakker, says he doesn't plan on having a short title regin

Dolph Ziggler is set to defend the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 02, 2022, the same day as WrestleMania Night One.

Ziggler heaped praise on Breakker, saying he has a lot of potential. The Show Off, however, isn't planning to lose to the young star.

“Everyone is telling me I’m only here to help make Bron Breakker better, that I’m here to be a great opponent for him when he wins the title back. Are you sure about that? I don’t plan on being champion for three weeks. Breakker has a hell of a lot of potential. Sure. But so does everyone else here. He’s an explosive athlete. We have a lot of those here, too. I’m a real veteran. I’m now associated with 2.0 NXT. I’m 2.0 DZ. You know who I am, and I’m here to bring extra eyes to NXT," said Ziggler.

Bron Breakker held the NXT Title for 63 days before losing it to Ziggler at NXT Roadblock. He wasn't pinned in the match, making his claim for a title shot at Stand & Deliver stronger.

According to Dave Meltzer, there's a possibility that the second-generation star could be called up to the main roster sooner rather than later.

