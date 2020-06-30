Dolph Ziggler says people are afraid to "call out" Randy Orton's mistakes

Randy Orton

Randy Orton has had a great 2020, as his feud with Edge has drawn a lot of praise from all corners. The Viper is doing some of his best work in years as he has found a great dance partner in Edge.

Dolph Ziggler, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, spoke about Edge and Randy Orton and how they are his favorites. He revealed that the did not watch their match at Backlash but lavished praise on the duo, especially Orton. Ziggler said that some people are afraid of calling out Orton's mistakes, but he's not one of them.

I don’t have any ass to kiss here, I have no horse in the game, but these two are two of my favorites. One, because I know a lot of people hate Randy because he’s so damn good. It’s amazing. I’ll be watching Raw, and say, "Damnit, he does this better than anyone." It makes me so mad. There are only a handful of true naturals, and he is one, and I hate that. So when Randy messes up, I call him out on it. A lot of people are afraid to do that, and that’s fine, but he won’t hear the end of it from me. But good god, no one is as good as he is, and that really pisses me off.

Randy Orton vs Edge

Randy Orton and Edge have had quite a bit of history, from being tag team partners to rivals. The two WWE legends have faced off twice in the ring this year, the first coming at WrestleMania 36, where, in a brutal match, Edge got the win.

They faced off once again at Backlash, in a match that exceeded 40 minutes, where the two showcased some old school wrestling. Orton won the second match at Backlash.