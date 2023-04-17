Dolph Ziggler says he's still waiting for someone to prove him wrong about his skill in wrestling 

WWE Superstar and former world champion Dolph Ziggler is very confident in his wrestling abilities and is waiting for someone to prove otherwise.

The Show-Off has been one of the most consistent performers in WWE for the last ten years, with a number of memorable career moments. The WWE Universe will always remember his epic Money In The Bank cash-in on Alberto Del Rio or being the sole survivor in the 2014 Survivor Series main event. Even in 2023, Ziggler's work inside the ring stands out from the rest.

Ziggler himself is proud of the fact that he's considered an elite in-ring talent. During a recent interview, he tells Chris Van Vilet that he cannot find anyone who can actually criticize his work, even labeling himself a ten out of ten in every category. The six-time Intercontinental Champion later shared the clip of his interview on Twitter and added that he's still waiting for a detractor.

"Well…we’re all waiting."

Dolph Ziggler recently called out top UFC superstar Conor McGregor

Dolph Ziggler isn't afraid to call out some big names, even if they are not professional wrestlers. Following the WWE merger with Endeavor/UFC, he called out top MMA name Conor McGregor, stating that he's willing to do a best-of-seven series with him in the future. Ziggler does have a background in collegiate wrestling prior to signing with WWE.

Ziggler may not get his fight with the Notorious One, but he is still putting on bangers for WWE. The Show-Off recently had a match against former NXT U.K. Champion Tyler Bate on Main Event, one that had the live crowd screaming, "This Is Awesome" by its conclusion.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Dolph Ziggler and Tyler Bate just had a banger on Main Event this week.



They even got a "This is Awesome" chant from the crowd. You love to see it. Dolph Ziggler and Tyler Bate just had a banger on Main Event this week.They even got a "This is Awesome" chant from the crowd. You love to see it. https://t.co/s5U2LwOQKl

Ziggler has held nearly every title you can in WWE, which included an NXT Championship run back in 2022. Even at 42 years old, Ziggler doesn't seem like he's slowing down anytime soon.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes