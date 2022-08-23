Dolph Ziggler seen playing Wales' national sport in new WWE Clash at the Castle video 

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has been spotted playing Wales' national sport in a new WWE Clash at the Castle promo video.

The Showoff made a brief trip to Cardiff, Wales a few weeks back and was obviously busy filming promo material while there. WWE has already released footage of Ziggler chowing down on some traditional Welsh foods like Cockles and Lavabread as well as Welsh Cakes.

However, in his latest promotional outing, The Showoff got to showcase his athletic abilities. In a recent video posted to WWE's official YouTube and Twitter pages, Ziggler is seen trying his hand at a number of outdoor sports. These included some more extreme sports like surfing and ziplining, but that wasn't the extent of it.

Dolph also got the chance to try his hand at rugby, the national sport of Wales. As is often the case with Ziggler, he impressed across the board.

Wales had it all for @visitwales ZipliningSurfingRugbyWales had it all for @HEELZiggler during his recent visit ahead of #WWECastle ✅ Ziplining ✅ Surfing ✅ Rugby Wales had it all for @HEELZiggler during his recent visit ahead of #WWECastle! @visitwales https://t.co/39kmeVcv3M

Interestingly, WWE Clash at the Castle is set to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, which is actually the home of Wales' international rugby team. The show will be available to UK viewers at no extra cost on BT Sport 2.

What happened to Dolph Ziggler on last week's WWE RAW?

On last week's RAW, Dolph Ziggler made headlines for delivering an unexpected headbutt to Theory in a backstage promo segment.

Following this, a brawl ensued, which played well into their main event contest later in the night. Though both men looked impressive in the match, The Showoff was left laying by an underhanded Theory in the end. Mr. Money in the Bank then took selfies with Dolph's prone body.

Fans will doubtless be eager to see if Ziggler can get his revenge on this week's RAW. There are even rumors of a planned match for the two at WWE Clash at the Castle.

What did you think of Dolph Ziggler's rugby skills? Would you like to see him get revenge on Theory? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

