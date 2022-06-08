Dolph Ziggler shares candid backstage image from his return to RAW

Dolph Ziggler made a surprise return to Monday Night RAW last night after being away from WWE programming for almost two months.

The former NXT Champion was last seen on the RAW following WrestleMania 38, where he dropped the title to Bron Breakker. He and his tag team partner Robert Roode then seemingly fell off the face of the earth.

While Robert Roode wrestled in a few WWE live events during this time, putting Veer Mahaan over, Ziggler was nowhere to be seen. It's nice to see that he's okay and back on Monday Night RAW.

The Showoff appeared during the season three premiere of Miz and Mrs. last night that aired following RAW. In celebration of his return last night, Ziggler took to social media to post a backstage image of himself and The Miz in a very humorous position. Tweeting out:

"2 artists, 2 paths," Dolph Ziggler tweeted alongside a hilarious image of himself and The Miz.

Are Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode now babyfaces on WWE RAW?

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode returned to Monday Night RAW last night following a squash match where Omos defeated Cedric Alexander in a matter of seconds.

Ziggler and Roode were brought to the "Okerlund position," a name which is a tribute to the late great WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund, to discuss their return to RAW.

This didn't sit well with MVP and Omos, which ended up with MVP getting superkicked off the Okerlund position and into the arms of Omos by Ziggler.

It has been a very long time since The Dirty Dawgs were portrayed as babyfaces on WWE programming. With a tag team division lacking credible challengers for The Usos, perhaps a babyface run for the duo is just what is needed to reinvigorate both men's careers.

With a lot of performers shifting from heel to babyface and vice versa last night on WWE RAW, it will be interesting to see if the change will be beneficial for Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

