SmackDown star slams 'pathetic' fans who cheer for Goldberg during his WWE returns

WWE's throwback tweet about Goldberg's 2019 return on the road to SummerSlam has garnered a response from SmackDown Superstar Dolph Ziggler, and he isn't one bit happy.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was announced as Ziggler's opponent for SummerSlam, two years ago today. Ziggler responded to WWE's throwback tweet about the memorable RAW segment by bashing the WWE Universe.

He called out 'pathetic' fans who complain about Goldberg on social media and then cheer for him when he shows up on WWE TV.

"The same fans that do nothing but constantly complain online about stuff like this, legit squeal for joy when it happens. Pathetic." tweeted Ziggler.

The same fans that do nothing but constantly complain online about stuff like this, legit squeal for joy when it happens. Pathetic https://t.co/u6qYP76E6n — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 5, 2021

Goldberg defeated Dolph Ziggler in four minutes

Goldberg wanted a shot at regaining his self-confidence following a horrendous showing against The Undertaker at Super Showdown 2019. Thus, a match with Dolph Ziggler was arranged at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Ziggler is one of the greatest sellers in all of WWE and he played his part to perfection against the WWE Hall of Famer.

The former WCW Champion looked as dominant as ever and finished Ziggler off in a matter of minutes. Goldberg later opened up about his outing with Ziggler:

"It’s by no means my farewell performance, nor was it my best performance, but you have to be realistic and take all things into consideration. It’s a very good possibility I’ll be back, but you don’t know it until it’s done. That gets lost in the shuffle, but it’s actually the biggest factor. I don’t know of a power wrestler that’s been able to come back after a 12-year hiatus and still be that guy," said Goldberg.

Goldberg did return shortly after and squashed The Fiend in Saudi Arabia for the Universal title. He later lost it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg recently returned to WWE TV and is scheduled to face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for the coveted belt at SummerSlam 2021.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, former WWE head writer Vince Russo and Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke about Bobby Lashley's acceptance of Goldberg's challenge, among other topics.

