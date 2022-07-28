Dolph Ziggler takes a jab at the WWE Universe

Dolph Ziggler recently took a jab at the WWE Universe for making demands and then backtracking on them.

The Show Off began a feud with Theory a few weeks back on RAW, Superkicking the young superstar after he cost him his match. Ziggler has since distracted the 24-year-old multiple times and even attacked him. While Theory will face United States Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, it is expected that he will continue his feud against Ziggler past the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The former NXT Champion recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. During the discussion he spoke about his classic match against Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2018. He then went on a tangent about fans demanding stories and new superstars being pushed in WWE, before backtracking when their demands come true.

"Everyone was like (before 2018) 'Can we get some new guys? Can we get some new stars? Can we get the IC title in the main event?' And we got it, and the crowd crapped on it... When we have like Theory making a name for himself, becoming the Mr. Money in the Bank, they're like 'Can we get some new stars? Well not this guy,'" said Ziggler [37:40 to 38:00]

Dolph Ziggler defended the IC Championship in the main event of Extreme Rules 2018 against Rollins in a 30-minute Iron Man match, the first time that title was in the main event of a pay-per-view in 17 years. The match was infamous for the crowd counting with the match clock and not paying much attention to the clash itself.

"This is the guy we should be building around" - Dolph Ziggler claims Seth Rollins should be the face of WWE

During the same appearance, Dolph Ziggler praised Seth Rollins and claimed he could be the face of WWE.

While discussing his match against The Architect at SummerSlam 2018, the former World Heavyweight Champion talked about how good Rollins is in the squared circle. He then went on to say this -

"He's so good at what he does, he's so smooth in the ring. You get to a point where, if you don't see Roman (Reigns) around sometimes, you're like 'This is the guy we should be building around," said Dolph Ziggler [35:52 to 36:01]

Seth Rollins is a four-time world and a triple-crown champion in WWE. Do you think he deserves to be in the picture for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments below!

