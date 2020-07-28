Dolph Ziggler talks about always losing ahead of  WWE RAW match against Drew McIntyre

Dolph Ziggler has never really had the best luck when it comes to his runs in WWE. Over the course of his time in WWE, Dolph Ziggler has won multiple titles and accolades, but the one thing that he has never really received in his time in the company is a consistent push. In 2020, before Ziggler challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE Extreme Rules, his only singles match win had come against Tucker back in April. Ahead of WWE RAW, however, Dolph Ziggler talked about his upcoming match against Drew McIntyre and why he was okay with going into the match as someone who always lost.

I heard someone shout eye for an eye last week 👀 https://t.co/FATh3IUp2m — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2020

Dolph Ziggler on always losing matches ahead of WWE RAW match against Drew McIntyre

Dolph Ziggler talked to Bleacher Report about how in WWE he was the one who had one win and 99 losses and that was a character that he embraced.

"I also very much do embrace that guy who is one win and 99 losses this year, coming off of a loss to Otis, shows up and is fighting for a title. I go, 'Man, this doesn't make sense to me, but I'm going to make you believe one way or another. I have 10-year-old kids telling me on social media, 'We know you're not winning this match.' You go, 'You know what, there's a reason I'm here. There's a reason I do this. There's a reason I get put in these positions.' It's because somehow, good or bad, I can make you believe and possibly this could be the time or day where lightning strikes and it happens. I feel like I've made an entire career out of that. Sometimes it gets a little taxing when you have the entire world telling you your Vegas odds are 10 million to one that you're going to win this match and you go, 'OK, I'm going to make this match awesome.'"

Dolph Ziggler went on to talk about his match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules where despite the fact that he lost, it was considered to be one of the best matches of the night.

make it career for career, coward https://t.co/HjcbP5wF7W — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 26, 2020

"Even the biggest haters of myself or my position came away from the match we had at Extreme Rules saying, 'Damn, that was badass.' I say to myself, 'I need to step it up and make it happen again.'"