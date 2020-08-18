WWE ThunderDome will begin from the next episode of SmackDown, and the first look of the set has naturally piqued the interest of the fans. The new viewing experience has elicited promising reactions and one them was from Dolph Ziggler, who played up his heel gimmick in a predictable fashion. Ziggler mentioned his undefeated streak on RAW Underground before sending a message to the WWE that he wants a rematch with Goldberg.

Here's what Ziggler wrote in his tweet:

all of this bc of my unprecedented winning streak on underground!?Thanks WWE, now give me Goldberg

all of this bc of my unprecedented winning streak on underground!?Thanks WWE, now give me goldblerg https://t.co/3FMI9L3ysH — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 17, 2020

WWE announced that starting from the next episode of SmackDown, the company would be airing all their future shows from the Amway Centre. However, WWE also announced the following regarding ThunderDome, which would see the fans return in a unique virtual setup:

"WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome. This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world."

Many fans, as well as WWE Superstars, have reacted to the announcement; however, Dolph Ziggler's response stays true to his character.

The history between Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler

Advertisement

Ziggler faced Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019 in a short match. The former WCW Champion attacked Ziggler with two spears after the bout following the Showoff's unwanted taunts.

Goldberg has since had a Universal title reign, which came to an end at the hands of Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. While Ziggler's intentions of having a rematch against Goldberg will help him stay relevant on social media, it's highly doubtful that the WWE would book another match between the two Superstars.

Goldberg most recently targeted Roman Reigns by calling The Big Dog a joke after Reigns himself took a shot at Goldberg's pre-match routine.

"Roman… you're a joke, first of all. Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know… I never really explained my whole thought process on that.

While we may not see Goldberg vs. Ziggler in WWE ThunderDome, the fans are waiting eagerly to see how the company goes about doing business in the upcoming few months.