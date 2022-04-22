Dolph Ziggler to join WWE Hall of Famer at on-stage improv shows

Dolph Ziggler will be joining Mick Foley at the Ontario and Irvine improv shows next month.

The Show Off has been with the company for over a decade and has received praise from fans and personalities alike. Not only does he deliver in matches, but he can also captivate the audience in a promo. Apart from wrestling, Ziggler has a penchant for stand-up comedy, having had his own tour.

Ziggler will soon accompany WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on stage. The legend took to social media to announce that he will be joined by the WWE Superstar during his Ontario and Irvine comedy shows in May.

"SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA! I am THRILLED to announce that ⁦@HEELZiggler will be joining me for my MAY 4 & 5 events in #ONTARIO ⁦@OntarioImprov and #IRVINE ⁦@TheIrvineImprov. Get info & tix at http://realmickfoley.com/events," Foley tweeted.

You can see Dolph's reaction to the announcement:

Dolph Ziggler recently received praise from Randy Orton

The 41-years-old has held multiple accolades in his career, including being a world champion. WWE legend Randy Orton also praised his skills and abilities.

While appearing on the Out of Character podcast, The Viper called Ziggler the best worker of his generation.

"You know who can bump their a** off and probably doesn't get the credit they deserve. And I hate saying this because he knows he is that good - Dolph Ziggler. Dolph's probably the best worker of my generation. And I don't know if any one's said that out loud, but it's true"

With or without a title, Ziggler has proven he can deliver a great match against anyone. Fans will be looking forward to seeing him and Foley join forces outside the ring to deliver good performances next month.

