"Probably the best worker of my generation" - Randy Orton says former World Champion doesn't get enough credit

Randy Orton feels that Dolph Ziggler is underrated and admitted that he loves hitting him with the RKO.

The Viper recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin and was asked various questions. When asked who he has enjoyed hitting the RKO on, Orton mentioned a few names but ultimately settled on The Showoff, saying that he does not get enough credit.

While praising the former NXT Champion, Orton said:

"You know who can bump their a** off and probably doesn't get the credit they deserve. And I hate saying this because he knows he is that good - Dolph Ziggler. Dolph's probably the best worker of my generation. And I don't know if any one's said that out loud, but it's true" said Randy Orton

In the interview, the 14-time World Champion named a few others who he has also enjoyed performing an RKO on. He pointed out the famous instance of him hitting the move on Evan Bourne (Matt Sydal) while he was performing a shooting star press and also the RKO he hit on Seth Rollins while reversing the Curb Stomp at WrestleMania 31. Orton also mentioned the various times he has hit Chad Gable with the move as well as being able to RKO Hulk Hogan.

What finisher did Randy Orton use before the RKO

For most people, Randy Orton has been finishing his matches with an RKO for as long as they can remember. But the current RAW Tag Team Champion has had other moves as finishers in his 20-year long career.

When he made his debut in April 2002, he used to hit his opponents with "O-Zone", also known as Overdrive. The move sees the aggressor keeping one of their leg on the back of the neck of a bent-down opponent and holding one of their arms. The one who is performing the move, then twist their opponents and slam them to the mat. It has notably been used by MVP as the Playmaker.

Orton has also used "The Punt" as a finisher on many occasions, most notably in his feud against Triple H around the time of WrestleMania 25.

