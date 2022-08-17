Dolph Ziggler tries Welsh cuisine in new WWE Clash At The Castle video 

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has appeared in a new WWE video filmed in Cardiff, Wales.

In the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW, Ziggler was left lying by an underhanded Theory, who then took selfies with his prone body. But that wasn't Ziggler's only highlight this week, as The Showoff also caught the attention of the wrestling world for a very different reason.

WWE's upcoming UK stadium show Clash At The Castle is set to take place in Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd. Ahead of the event, the company has flown several of its stars to the Welsh capital, including Mr. Nemeth.

As seen in a new video on WWE's YouTube and Twitter pages, The Showoff got to try some local delicacies including meat pies and Welsh cakes.

"You know @HEELZiggler HAD to sample some of Wales' most iconic foods to prepare for #WWECastle!" the company wrote on Twitter.

The former NXT Champion also got to try Cockles and Lavabread, a dish made with seaweed and small molluscs. You can check out his reactions in the video above.

Dolph Ziggler had a memorable moment on the latest WWE RAW

Despite being left laying by Theory after the show's main event, fans were talking about Dolph Ziggler for a different reason on Monday night.

Dolph interrupted Theory's promo segment and was verbally punked out by the upstart, who claimed The Showoff had ruined his own career. This prompted a savage headbutt from Ziggler in response, which turned into a backstage brawl.

A stray arm was even spotted in a doorway behind the fight scene, which fans have theorized has both Bray Wyatt and Dexter Lumis.

What did you think of the Dolph Ziggler video? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

