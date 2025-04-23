Dolph Ziggler wants 7-time WWE champion to turn heel and join Seth Rollins' new stable 

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's alliance saw a major new addition on this week's WWE RAW, with Bron Breakker joining them in the closing moments of the show. Dolph Ziggler, who now goes by the name Nic Nemeth, has pitched the possibility of Bayley becoming the first female member of the new stable on Monday nights.
The Wiseman left the wrestling universe stunned at WrestleMania 41 when he allied with The Visionary and helped him defeat CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The two came out to address fans on the latest RAW but were soon interrupted by both Punk and Reigns, who came out to take out Rollins and Heyman.
However, this is when Bron Breakker showed up out of nowhere and speared Reigns. The show ended with Breakker, Rollins, and Heyman standing tall. Since then, there's been plenty of speculation about who else Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins could bring under their umbrella to strengthen their association.
A few hours back, Dolph Ziggler wrote on X that he would like to see someone like Bayley join forces with Rollins, Heyman, and Breakker. The former WWE Champion added that The Role Model needs to turn her back on the fans.
Check out his tweet here.
"Personally, I’d like Bailey to join Seth / Steiner / Dangerously. Becoming a total a****le and a** kicker, all while letting the fans know why they made her do this??? Money," wrote Ziggler.
WWE legend Bully Ray wants Becky Lynch to join her husband, Seth Rollins
On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray stated that since Becky Lynch had also turned heel, it would make sense for her to join Seth Rollins' new stable. Ray added that if this went down, The Man's run as a heel could be more effective than her previous stint as a villain back in 2021.
"Here's the positive about the potential: we don't know if Becky Lynch just turned heel on her own and will never be aligned or associated with Seth Rollins or Paul Heyman. But it's a much better idea than when they turned Becky Lynch heel back in the day."
While only time will tell how things pan out, WWE's decision to form this new stable has led to an endless number of predictions from the wrestling world.