"We relate to each other so well" - Dolph Ziggler wants to face former WWE Intercontinental Champion in an 'MMA-style' match at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has revealed his dream opponent for a potential WrestleMania match.

Speaking in a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Ziggler mentioned that he would like to face Shinsuke Nakamura at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He detailed how Nakamura's MMA background and his wrestling background would make their match extraordinary. Dolph Ziggler then praised the former Intercontinental Champion and added that they could relate to each other well in terms of business.

"I'd like to do an hour [long match] with Shinsuke Nakamura and have it tying to his MMA and striking background to my wrestling background, so we kind of give it an MMA-style feel to it, with a build and 45 minutes to an hour to make that what you see, like where your body does that fighter flight halfway through, to which you go, 'this is some legitimate stuff.'"

The Showoff further detailed his idea for a potential bout with the Japanese icon:

"Make it a, I don't know, maybe over in Japan it's like, not quite genuine UFC MMA fight, but it'd be damn close, we'll trying to bring some jokes, but yeah that would be fun. I love Shinsuke, he does some of the coolest stuff, he's a great guy and he's so good and he understands it so well, that we relate to each other so well, I think." (13:17 - 14:13)

Check out Dolph Ziggler's interview below:

Dolph Ziggler praises Mandy Rose and her stable Toxic Attraction

Dolph Ziggler also showered praise on Mandy Rose and her faction, Toxic Attraction. The former champions previously worked together on the main roster before Rose joined NXT.

During the same interview, The Showoff recalled when he worked with Rose and highlighted how Toxic Attraction has grown in the business.

Ziggler said:

"But also what I really loved was I had earlier worked with Mandy, and when I knew her, she was not new, but kind of figuring out her character, figuring out some things. To watch her and her group, Toxic Attraction, stroll into that place with their entrance, talk on the mic so confidently, act like they were running the place, and a couple of the weeks I was there, they sat in the VIP lounge, sipping champagne and talking trash, I go, this is amazing. I was blown away just by the leaps and bounds she had done."

Ziggler recently returned to RAW and has been involved in a brief feud with Theory. It will be interesting to see what's next for him under the new management.

What are your thoughts on a potential match between Ziggler and Nakamura? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh