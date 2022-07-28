"I want him to be our next John Cena" - Former World Champion predicts big things for young WWE star

Dolph Ziggler recently revealed that he hopes young WWE star Theory will be the company's next John Cena.

At just 24-years of age, Theory is one of wrestling's most exciting stars, and the Georgia native currently holds the Money In The Bank contract which entitles him to a world championship match whenever he chooses for up to a year.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Dolph Ziggler gave high praise to the former United States Champion.

"Theory, similar to a young me, is standing out as one of the hardest workers. He has every tool you can imagine,” Ziggler said. “I don’t dislike him. I want him to be our next [John] Cena for 20 years down the road." [H/T Ringside News]

Theory is set to take on Bobby Lashley this Saturday at SummerSlam with the United States Championship on the line. The 24-year-old also teased to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract and walk away with three championships in one night.

Current Champion grew up as a huge John Cena fan

Like many of today's generation, current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was a strong supporter of the leader of Cenation during her formative years.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Morgan said she sometimes cannot believe that she and Cena are now colleagues.

"Always incredible,” Morgan replied when asked what Cena is like backstage. “I’ve always loved John Cena. I was the most huge John Cena fan in the whole entire world. To be backstage at my dream job watching one of my favorite superstars, it’s always just like a ‘wow, pinch me’ moment. To see him work and see him do his thing, he’s the best to ever do it. So, it’s inspiring and it’s surreal at the same time." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Liv Morgan is also schedule for a huge match at SummerSlam as she will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against the Baddest Women on the Planet Ronda Rousey.

