"I don't want to get a restraining order" - Dolph Ziggler warns WWE Superstar after RAW

Dolph Ziggler delivered a warning to a former rival after WWE RAW went off the air.

Dolph battled Chad Gable tonight in the match before the main event. Dolph performed well in front of his hometown crowd and withstood Gable's offense. Chad spent the majority of the match trying to put Dolph away with an Ankle Lock but Dolph kept escaping. Dolph picked up the win after hitting Chad with a Superkick to the face and falling on top of him for the pinfall victory.

Speaking on RAW Talk in a backstage interview, Dolph complimented Chad and referred to him as a bada*s who "rocks at wrestling". Dolph noted that he caught a fast one on him with the Superkick and knocked him out. He then brought up Chad's tag team partner in Alpha Academy, Otis, and their past rivalry.

"Otis, who is, I don't want to say stalking me since our old days, we have a past. I don't want to get a restraining order, its not that important. What is important is that he still has a chance to feed his family, he's still allowed to come to work. Just stay the hell away from me, let me do my business in the ring. If we have a match together, lets do it, lets do it again. We'll make WrestleMania from however many years ago. I don't know, I don't watch." (00:42 - 01:04)

Otis battled Dolph Ziggler at WWE WrestleMania 36

Otis and Mandy Rose were involved in a comical romantic storyline in WWE during 2020. Dolph Ziggler kept trying to screw up any potential there was for a relationship between Otis and Mandy.

The two clashed at WrestleMania 36, with Sonya Deville in Dolph's corner for the match. Mandy interfered on behalf of Otis and attacked her former Fire & Desire tag team partner. Mandy chased Sonya backstage and it allowed Otis to hit Dolph with the Caterpillar Elbow Drop for the win. After the victory, Otis kissed Mandy as the WWE Universe rejoiced.

Mandy has since exited the main roster and joined NXT. She is the current NXT Women's Champion and leader of the Toxic Attraction stable. Otis' former tag team Heavy Machinery disbanded and Tucker was released from the promotion. He is now in the American Alpha tag team with Chad Gable and the two have yet to capture the titles.

