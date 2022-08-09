Dolph Ziggler defeats former NXT title holder on WWE RAW

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Chad Gable was unsuccessful in his one-on-one encounter with Dolph Ziggler during WWE RAW this week.

After a successful return to the main roster, Ziggler has been focused on attacking Theory. This week, however, he had to set his sights on another challenger.

After a tough battle between the former NXT Superstars, Dolph Ziggler proved why he is a veteran, defeating Chad Gable in impressive fashion.

Gable almost ended the match early with a near fall after he rolled up Ziggler, but his opponent managed to escape the hold. They began taunting and pushing each other. They tangled once again, with Dolph now getting a near fall after he rolled up his opponent, but to no avail.

The two continued to lock up but Gable managed to overpower his opponent after lifting him up and tossing him to the mats. Ziggler continued to struggle and almost lost after his opponent caught him in an ankle lock.

Towards the end of the match, the former NXT Champion countered Gable's move and delivered a kick to get the three-count. He then quickly exited the ring to narrowly escape Otis.

Edited by Vishal Kataria