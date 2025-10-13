"Dom better be scared" - Michael Cole warns Dominik Mysterio after WWE star lays out challenge

Michael Cole warned Dominik Mysterio that he better be afraid next week after a top WWE star laid out a challenge for next week on RAW. Mysterio is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship next week back in the United States. On this week's episode of RAW, &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom defeated Penta to retain the Intercontinental Title. Rusev, plus the timekeeper's hammer, gave the champ some help to beat Cero Miedo. Speaking to Cathy Kelley during the commercial break, Rusev was pumped about his title match next week against Dominik. The Bulgarian Brute warned that he's going after the Intercontinental Championship, and the Judgment Day member better be ready. Michael Cole was shocked by Rusev's promo, prompting him to warn the AAA Mega Champion. &quot;Dom better be scared, like really scared,&quot; Cole said. It will be interesting to see if Penta gets his payback on Rusev by interfering in his match against Dominik next week on RAW. The masked luchador seemingly suffered an injury during his match, though nothing has been confirmed. Former WWE Champion thinks Dominik Mysterio is a future world championSpeaking to Soy Eduardo Bates on YouTube, former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio sees big things in the future of Dominik Mysterio. El Patron believes Mysterio is a future world champion. &quot;With Dominik Mysterio, it was only a matter of time before he found his character—the right one. The talent and ring skills, he’s had them since birth. He’s someone who will become a world champion in the company; he just needs time. He fully understands the business, speaks both languages, and there’s nothing that can stop him,&quot; Del Rio said. [H/T Sport Shadow]Dominik has immensely improved in all aspects of pro wrestling over the past two years. He's the current Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion.