"Dom got his dad's shirt on" - WWE Universe reacts to The Judgment Day getting breakfast together

The WWE Universe has reacted to a hilarious picture of The Judgment Day enjoying a meal together.

The Judgment Day has become one of the most popular factions in WWE, and they will be sticking together following this year's draft. RAW picked The Judgment Day during this year's draft, and Rhea Ripley is already off to a dominant start on the red brand. In a dominant fashion, the SmackDown Women's Champion defeated Natalya this past Saturday at WWE Night of Champions.

Finn Balor took to Twitter today to share a photograph of the faction enjoying breakfast together:

"Breakfast at Ripley’s @DomMysterio35 @ArcherOfInfamy @RheaRipley_WWE," tweeted Finn Balor.

The wrestling world had some fun reacting to the wholesome image. Most fans said that the group looked great, while some poked fun at Dominik Mysterio's meal choice and how Rhea Ripley appears to be the most jacked superstar in the group.

It was also pointed out that Dominik is wearing Rey Mysterio's shirt and that Rhea Ripley's real-life boyfriend, AEW Star Buddy Matthews, was probably jealous of the photo.

Rhea Ripley reveals a surprise about her relationship with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in WWE

Rhea Ripley recently disclosed that she was initially unsure if her storyline with Dominik Mysterio would work because the two barely knew each other.

Dominik has become one of the company's biggest heels while aligned with Ripley. During a recent interview with Michael Fairman, The Eradicator noted that she didn't think she and Dominik would be a good pairing because they barely communicated before they started working together:

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean, we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But, like, being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends," she said.

The Judgment Day has helped propel Rhea Ripley into one of the faces of the promotion's women's division. Only time will tell how big of a star Dominik Mysterio will become due to his alignment with the popular faction.

