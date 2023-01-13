"Dom literally saved them from flopping" - Twitter praises WWE for saving The Judgment Day's career from a supernatural gimmick

The wrestling world on Twitter has reacted to The Judgment Day's WWE career being revived and saved from a supernatural gimmick.

When Edge initially formed the faction last year, it seemingly headed towards being a supernatural group with added powers. However, members Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley decided to betray The Rated-R Superstar, allowing Finn Balor to replace him in the faction.

iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin So far The Judgement Day revived itself and reinvented for the better it’s kinda crazy they were gonna do supernatural stuff So far The Judgement Day revived itself and reinvented for the better it’s kinda crazy they were gonna do supernatural stuff https://t.co/xINtL63k2m

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Edge's removal from the faction was a blessing in disguise. Meanwhile, many even praised Dominik Mysterio and seemed quite pleased with the idea of the young WWE star being added to the group.

Check out the reactions from fans on Twitter below:

Weezy🗿➐ @YaBoiWayne @italkwrasslin Edge deciding he’d rather get dropped from the faction than turn it supernatural was such a blessing @italkwrasslin Edge deciding he’d rather get dropped from the faction than turn it supernatural was such a blessing

Dennis @RussNRoses @italkwrasslin I wouldn't have problem with supernatural stuff but for that they would have need a different leader or Finn embracing full Demon @italkwrasslin I wouldn't have problem with supernatural stuff but for that they would have need a different leader or Finn embracing full Demon

Jaime Corretjer @JAY_C_1990_ @italkwrasslin I think edge being kicked out so fast made it seem like the group was doomed, but its working. Dom being booed out of arenas is how to run with this. @italkwrasslin I think edge being kicked out so fast made it seem like the group was doomed, but its working. Dom being booed out of arenas is how to run with this.

Jauja @Lahti39 @italkwrasslin this resurgence reminds me of when the new day first started, they quickly plummeted but also as quickly reworked themselves to what they are now, judgement day is big and i wont be surprised if they get the raw tag titles @italkwrasslin this resurgence reminds me of when the new day first started, they quickly plummeted but also as quickly reworked themselves to what they are now, judgement day is big and i wont be surprised if they get the raw tag titles

jay @vexi999 @italkwrasslin The addition of Dom literally saved them from flopping @italkwrasslin The addition of Dom literally saved them from flopping

𝓖𝓮𝓮𝓴𝓪𝔂 @_geekayy_ @italkwrasslin I'm been a fan since day one and I really love how they've evolved now @italkwrasslin I'm been a fan since day one and I really love how they've evolved now

darthbobo07 @Darthbobo07 @italkwrasslin Bro I'm hoping they win the tag titles tho I know it probably won't happen @italkwrasslin Bro I'm hoping they win the tag titles tho I know it probably won't happen

JSX @LasoFromElPaso @italkwrasslin They the highlight of RAW rn with Rollins. @italkwrasslin They the highlight of RAW rn with Rollins.

Kevin Cox @kevincox31 @italkwrasslin I hope they have the match with usos at rumble @italkwrasslin I hope they have the match with usos at rumble

TheUngifted @Treivenx @italkwrasslin The dom segment on raw was stupid but in the fun way. I 100% agree with you they definitely revived themselves. @italkwrasslin The dom segment on raw was stupid but in the fun way. I 100% agree with you they definitely revived themselves.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day became the new number-one contenders for The Usos' tag team championships. The group won a Tag Team Turmoil Match and outlasted numerous teams.

Shortly afterward, they came face-to-face with The Usos for a massive staredown ahead of the tag title match.

Bully Ray suggested that The Usos could lose to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is set to challenge The Usos for the tag team championships. The date for their match is yet to be officially announced.

WWE veteran Bully Ray believes WWE might go in the direction of taking the belts off Jimmy and Jey. Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast.

"I don't know if it's the right time to take the straps off of The Usos, but I have a funny feeling with the direction they might be going in with the whole Sami Zayn and Solo and Roman story, that they might get those straps away from The Usos and get them on [The Judgment Day]," Ray said.

The Usos have successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against several top teams. Their feud with The Brawling Brutes has produced an incredible amount of tag title matches in recent history.

Could The Judgment Day bring an end to The Usos's title reign? Sound off in the comment section

