"Dom literally saved them from flopping" - Twitter praises WWE for saving The Judgment Day's career from a supernatural gimmick

The wrestling world on Twitter has reacted to The Judgment Day's WWE career being revived and saved from a supernatural gimmick.
When Edge initially formed the faction last year, it seemingly headed towards being a supernatural group with added powers. However, members Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley decided to betray The Rated-R Superstar, allowing Finn Balor to replace him in the faction.
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Edge's removal from the faction was a blessing in disguise. Meanwhile, many even praised Dominik Mysterio and seemed quite pleased with the idea of the young WWE star being added to the group.
Check out the reactions from fans on Twitter below:
On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day became the new number-one contenders for The Usos' tag team championships. The group won a Tag Team Turmoil Match and outlasted numerous teams.
Shortly afterward, they came face-to-face with The Usos for a massive staredown ahead of the tag title match.
Bully Ray suggested that The Usos could lose to The Judgment Day
The Judgment Day is set to challenge The Usos for the tag team championships. The date for their match is yet to be officially announced.
WWE veteran Bully Ray believes WWE might go in the direction of taking the belts off Jimmy and Jey. Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast.
"I don't know if it's the right time to take the straps off of The Usos, but I have a funny feeling with the direction they might be going in with the whole Sami Zayn and Solo and Roman story, that they might get those straps away from The Usos and get them on [The Judgment Day]," Ray said.
The Usos have successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against several top teams. Their feud with The Brawling Brutes has produced an incredible amount of tag title matches in recent history.
Could The Judgment Day bring an end to The Usos's title reign? Sound off in the comment section
