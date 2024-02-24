Dominant WWE star sends message ahead of brutal match on SmackDown

A dominant WWE star delivered a message to their opponents ahead of their match tonight on SmackDown.

The Authors of Pain made their shocking return to WWE on the New Year's Revolution of SmackDown. They aligned with Karrion Kross and Scarlett, attacking Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

Now called The Final Testament, they remain in a heated feud with the Almighty Profits. AOP had their first match back last week on SmackDown, defeating enhancement talents Beau Morris and Javier Bernal with ease.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Akam and Rezar are set to take on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a tag team match. Akam delivered a message to the Street Profits on his Instagram account ahead of their bout:

"Tonight, we destroy the Profits," Akam wrote.

Akam's warning ahead of tonight's SmackDown..

Tonight's episode of SmackDown is still in Salt Lake City, Utah. This week's episode of the blue brand was taped last week for logistics purposes. Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled on Saturday in Australia.

What other matches are on for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

The Authors of Pain vs. Street Profits is not the only match advertised for tonight's WWE SmackDown. Liv Morgan is set to take on Tiffany Stratton, a preview of what's to come in the women's Elimination Chamber match on Sunday.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, who will challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber, are also in action. They will take on Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a tag team match.

Bron Breakker is also set to make his SmackDown debut. It's unclear who will be Breakker's first opponent on the main roster. He chose to sign with the blue brand last week after intense negotiations with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce.

And in the main event, LA Knight will face Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one match. Both superstars are looking to get the much-needed momentum heading into the men's Elimination Chamber match to determine the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Which match are you looking forward to watching tonight? Share your answers in the comments section below.