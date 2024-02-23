4 WWE SmackDown spoilers you need to know- Debuting star gets a dominant win, major match ends with a no-contest

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will be the go-home show before the exciting Elimination Chamber match in Australia. However, since the superstars are currently in Australia, the upcoming episode has already been taped.

The February 23, 2024, episode of the Friday show was taped last week on February 16, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The likes of The Bloodline, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, and more were in action. Unsurprisingly, they will also make an appearance tonight as well.

For this list, we will look at the four WWE SmackDown spoilers for the February 23, 2024, episode:

#4. WWE SmackDown's new signee gets a victory

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce's tussle has intensified in the past month, with the General Managers signing free agents to elevate the quality of their brand. Adam scored by signing Andrade El Idolo on RAW weeks ago before Aldis roped in Bron Breakker last week.

For the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, Bron will have his first match on the brand against Dante Chen. During last week's taping, he squashed the first-ever Singaporean star to sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. The Judgment Day's momentum was halted before their major Elimination Chamber match

The majority of The Judgment Day members will be in action tomorrow in Australia, with Rhea Ripley defending her Women's World Title against Nia Jax and Finn Balor & Damian Priest putting their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Dune and Bate went head-to-head with JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio of the rival group on SmackDown. Despite interference from Finn and Damian, New Catch Republic defeated Judgment Day and even avoided a post-match attack from the group. It would be interesting to see if Pete and Tyler could keep their momentum until their title match.

#2. Tiffany Stratton defeated a former WWE champion

Another NXT star Nick Aldis signed on WWE SmackDown recently was Tiffany Stratton, who has more than impressed fans with her performances on NXT and the main roster. However, her recent win against a former champion didn't come without help.

On the February 23, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany faced Liv Morgan following a confrontation last week. Both women got company with Bianca Belair at ringside.

Although Stratton was facing Liv, she also had time to mock Bianca. Stratton slapped The EST and shoved Morgan to Bianca. She utilized the confusion and rolled up the former SmackDown Women's Champion for the victory.

#1. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre ends with an interesting note

LA Knight and Drew McIntyre clashed on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode after they got into a backstage argument last week.

However, Knight vs. McIntyre ended in a no-contest after Logan Paul and Kevin Owens, who were sitting at ringside, got involved. Bobby Lashley later joined the brawl, but Drew delivered a Claymore to The All Mighty. However, Randy Orton was the last man standing after The Viper hit an RKO on The Scottish Warrior.

