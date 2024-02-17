SPOILER: Drew McIntyre's match has sudden twist with 14-time WWE Champion standing tall

The final episode of WWE SmackDown leading up to the 2024 Elimination Chamber was pre-taped immediately following this week's live broadcast.

Randy Orton, a 14-time WWE Champion, played an interesting role during the taping. LA Knight and Drew McIntyre, two participants in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match, clashed in a backstage argument during this week's show. The heated exchange led to an official announcement of a singles match between the two for next week's SmackDown.

They will be joined by Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul inside the dangerous structure to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

The bout between Knight and McIntyre ended in a disqualification. Subsequently, all the other participants of the Chamber match rushed to the scene, resulting in a massive brawl. In the end, Randy Orton stood tall when the dust settled.

Expand Tweet

This will mark Orton's ninth appearance in the Elimination Chamber match, establishing him as the WWE Superstar with the record for the most appearances inside the structure.

It will be intriguing to see which of these six men will become the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 40.

Who do you think will win the Men's Elimination Chamber match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE