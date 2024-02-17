(SPOILERS) Bron Breakker squashes history-making WWE star on his SmackDown debut

Bron Breakker made his SmackDown in-ring debut on the episode before the Elimination Chamber 2024. The episode was pre-taped, so a reminder that this article contains spoilers for next week's SmackDown.

Bron Breakker, the two-time NXT Champion and current NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Baron Corbin, officially signed a SmackDown-exclusive contract. Both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were fighting to sign Breakker, and it seems like the former NXT Champion was lured more by Aldis' offer.

In the SmackDown taping for next week, Bron Breakker squashed Dante Chen, who made history in 2021 by becoming the first Singaporean superstar ever to sign with WWE.

Expand Tweet

Breakker is undoubtedly the biggest signing that SmackDown has made in a while - at least in terms of a young prospect. He was a huge hit in NXT, and it didn't take him long to reach the top.

A second-generation superstar, Breakker has all the tools to make it big on the main roster, and many consider him a future world champion.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Breakker will fare on the blue brand going forward and who his first feud will be against.

What do you think of Breakker's signing to SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE