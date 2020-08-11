Dominik in awful condition backstage after kendo stick attack, Andrade's heartfelt reaction

Dominik Mysterio finally signed a WWE contract on RAW, officially kickstarting his career as a WWE Superstar. However, Mysterio Jr. would have surely hoped for a better first night as an official WWE performer.

Seth Rollins and Murphy annihilated Dominik with vicious kendo stick shots, and as revealed later, the newest WWE Superstar took 30 unanswered strikes from the Monday Night Messiah and his disciple.

It was uncomfortable to watch for the fans watching all around the world, and it took the ongoing rivalry to the next level.

Dominik Mysterio's body showed off the damage of the assault, and he looked to be in an awful condition in the photos released by the WWE after the segment. You can check out the images below:

As we had reported earlier, Rey Mysterio reacted to his son getting brutalized by Seth Rollins, but the WWE veteran wasn't the only Hispanic Superstar to respond to the attack.

Andrade's reaction to the Dominik beatdown

Andrade, despite being a heel on TV, voiced his support for Dominik. His tag team partner Angel Garza wasn't far behind as he reacted to a photo of Dominik tweeted out by the WWE.

Ese cabron paga por que PAGA! https://t.co/tTGYO59osq — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 11, 2020

The opening segment of RAW was solid from the get-go as Samoa Joe was in the ring to introduce Seth Rollins and Dominik for the contract signing segment.

Seth Rollins announced that he'd allow Dominik to use weapons in their SummerSlam match before talking on Humberto Carrillo in the first match on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The match was just a precursor for the real segment that was about to unfold, and it was the ruthless beatdown of Dominik Mysterio at the hands of Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Thirty barbarous kendo stick strikes ended up giving Dominik Mysterio multiple welts on his body, and the backstage photos painted a pretty brutal picture of the damage that he sustained.

Will Seth Rollins and Murphy pay for their actions on next week's RAW? Could Rey Mysterio return for the first time since the 'Eye for an Eye' match to avenge the beatdown of his son? WWE's build-up for the SummerSlam match has picked up the pace, and it would all culminate in Dominik's in-ring debut on August 23rd.