Judgment Day member reacts to Damian Priest confronting Finn Balor at WWE Backlash

At WWE Backlash, Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest got into a heated argument. Taking to Instagram, Dominik Mysterio reacted to the incident between his stablemates.

Mysterio is currently sidelined from in-ring action due to a real-life injury. However, he has been appearing on Monday Night RAW, as WWE continues to plot an angle between him and Liv Morgan.

On Instagram, Balor sent a cryptic message aimed at Priest. Reacting to his post, Mysterio commented with a Michael Scott (fictional character from The Office) GIF that read "Stop It".

Check out a screengrab of Mysterio's Instagram story below:

Things have started to fall apart for The Judgment Day since the injury to Rhea Ripley, who was immediately written off WWE television. At Backlash, not only did Priest confront Balor, but he also didn't appreciate JD McDonagh's interference during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jey Uso.

Sam Roberts believes Rhea Ripley could dump Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio

Sam Roberts has predicted the possibility of The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley betraying Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that Ripley could emerge victorious in a ladder match to get custody of Mysterio. But, should eventually proceed to betray "Dirty" Dom. He said:

"Rhea Ripley wins this ladder match and she gets custody. And Dominik goes in for the reunion, right? And they hug. And then Rhea Ripley kicks him with the low blow. Dominik goes down, she throws the paper down on him and Rhea Ripley is victoriously holding the Women's Championship above Dominik Mysterio."

Following WrestleMania XL, Ripley suffered a shoulder injury during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan. This forced Mami to relinquish her Women's World Championship, leading to Becky Lynch winning the vacant title.

This isn't the first time Finn Balor and Damian Priest have had issues with one another. It remains to be seen how things would unfold within The Judgment Day, especially after the recent turn of events at Backlash France.