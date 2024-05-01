Rhea Ripley could dump Dominik Mysterio with unexpected twist, says WWE personality

WWE personality Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario in which Rhea Ripley would end her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

With The Eradicator currently on a hiatus due to an injury that she suffered after Liv Morgan attacked her a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, Roberts suggested that Morgan could steal Mami's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. The analyst proposed that Dirty Dom could help Morgan capture the Women's World Championship before Liv and Ripley battle for the title and Dominik's custody in a ladder match upon Mami's return.

While speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE personality pointed out that Ripley could win the ladder match, hug Mysterio, then deliver a low blow to the latter to end their on-screen relationship.

"Rhea Ripley wins this ladder match and she gets custody. And Dominik goes in for the reunion, right? And they hug. And then Rhea Ripley kicks him with the low blow. Dominik goes down, she throws the paper down on him and Rhea Ripley is victoriously holding the Women's Championship above Dominik Mysterio," Sam Roberts said. [24:33 - 24:58]

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion will go with the storyline proposed by the WWE personality.

Why did Liv Morgan have a staredown with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW?

Liv Morgan confronted Dominik Mysterio backstage on Monday Night RAW last week. The two WWE Superstars quietly stared at each other for just a few seconds before the segment ended.

In an interview with The Border Patrol, the former SmackDown Women's Champion addressed her staredown with Mysterio, claiming she just ran into him. She also stated that she did not like the former NXT North American Champion.

"I did take his Mami away. Work has been a little bit awkward and I just happened to run into him. We had a little moment of seeing. Not really much to say there. I don't like the man. I definitely don't like his woman. I just wanted him to know, 'Yes, I did that, and I'm still here.' The revenge tour doesn't stop until I win the women's championship," Liv Morgan said. [H/T Fightful]

Despite confronting each other, Morgan and Mysterio were seen in the background leaving the same locker room on the latest episode of RAW, while Jey Uso was giving a backstage interview. It would be interesting to see if the two superstars' on-screen relationship will develop in the next few weeks.

