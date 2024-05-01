Two top stars must battle in a ladder match, says WWE personality, for custody of Dominik Mysterio

WWE personality Sam Roberts thinks Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan must square off for the custody of Dominik Mysterio.

A few weeks ago, Morgan injured The Eradicator during a backstage assault on Monday Night RAW. Although the former Riott Squad member failed to capture the WWE Women's World Title after Ripley relinquished it due to injury, she has seemingly been in contact with Mami's on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio.

Roberts now believes Dom Dom could cheat on Ripley with Morgan. On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, he pointed out that Mysterio's betrayal would add more heat to The Eradicator's feud with the former SmackDown Women's Champion upon her return, especially if Rey Mysterio's son helped Morgan win the Women's World Title.

The WWE personality suggested that Ripley and Morgan could later go head-to-head in a Ladder Match for the Women's World Title and custody of Dom Dom.

"When Rhea Ripley comes back and she sees Liv Morgan with her title and with her man and knows that her man was so disloyal, that he actually is the one that made sure that Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley's arch nemesis, the woman who put her on the shelf is the champion, now there's gonna be hell to pay. And how do we make sure that that hell is paid? Well, of course via a Ladder Match," he said.

The 40-year-old added the custody of Dominik Mysterio will need to be added to any potential Ladder Match.

"Whatever month Rhea Ripley comes back, whether it's in time for SummerSlam, whether it's Bash in Berlin, whether it's whatever's going on in September, October, I don't care if it's Survivor Series, you get a ladder out and you put that Women's Championship on top of the ceiling. But with that Women's Championship, you add custody of Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have a ladder match for Dominik's custody and that custody paper is attached to the Women's Championship." [23:20 - 24:26]

What happened between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW?

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan had a faceoff backstage. The segment lasted only a few seconds, and neither of the two WWE Superstars spoke a word.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day member and the former SmackDown Women's Champion were seen in the background during the latest episode of RAW leaving the same room while Jey Uso gave a backstage interview. With the dropped hints, many fans believe the two will start a romantic relationship in Rhea Ripley's absence.

Sam Roberts believes Mysterio has to cheat on Ripley with Morgan in search of the support he used to get from Mami. It will be interesting to see how this storyline will unfold in the upcoming weeks.

Who do you think should win Dominik Mysterio's custody in Sam Roberts' proposed scenario? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

