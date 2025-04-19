Dominik Mysterio accused of being a fake Mexican

Dominik Mysterio has been accused of being a fake Mexican by fellow WWE Superstar Penta. The two superstars will cross paths in a Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Mysterio and Penta will share the ring with Bron Breakker and Finn Balor, as the reigning champion prepares to defend his title at WrestleMania 41. In the past few weeks, all four superstars have had multiple interactions on TV, with El Zero Miedo even defeating "Dirty" Dom in singles competition.
Speaking to Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier on ESPN ahead of WrestleMania 41, Penta accused Mysterio of being a fake Mexican.
"Let me explain something about Dominik Mysterio. You guys know, but Dominik Mysterio is a fake Mexican. It's the truth." [H/T: Fightful]
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
Dominik Mysterio thinks that Jey Uso isn't worthy of becoming a WWE World Champion
Jey Uso will compete for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 41. He will challenge Gunther for the title, but Dominik Mysterio believes The Yeet Master isn't worthy of holding a world championship.
On WrestleMania 41 Preview for WWE Now, Mysterio pointed fingers at Jey, claiming that he let Gunther destroy Jimmy Uso. For those unaware, Jimmy was left in a bloody mess after The Ring General tied Jey's hands to the ring ropes following a singles match on RAW. "Dirty" Dom said:
"I don't feel like he [Jey Uso] has been world champion material lately. Look at him, he just let his brother [Jimmy Uso] get beat up on TV. He was bleeding all over the place, he couldn't even rip his—what was it? A little zip tie. Crazy! So, I'm gonna have to go with The Ring General."
Interestingly enough, both Jey and Mysterio have the opportunity to walk out of WrestleMania 41 as champions. Jey will challenge Gunther in a few hours, as of this writing. Meanwhile, "Dirty" Dom will be in action on WrestleMania Sunday.