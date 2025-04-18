Jey Uso hasn't been "World Champion" material; major WWE star makes bombshell statement ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Jey Uso will go one-on-one with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio predicted the result of the title bout between the two RAW stars.

Ad

After winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis, the OG Bloodline member chose The Ring General as his opponent for 'Mania. The animosity between the two men has become personal, especially with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion launching a vicious assault on Jimmy Uso.

During Gunther's attack on Big Jim, his twin brother was zip-tied to the ring rope. In one of the promo battles on RAW, The YEET Master promised to win the world title for his family at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

Ad

Trending

In a video titled 'Full WrestleMania 41 Preview: WWE Now India' on the company's YouTube channel, The Judgment Day star claimed that Jey Uso did not appear to be of world champion caliber lately. Dominik Mysterio pointed to Main Event Jey's inability to help his brother Jimmy and predicted Gunther's win at WrestleMania 41.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

"I don't feel like he [Jey Uso] has been World Champion materially lately. Look at him, he just let his brother [Jimmy Uso] get beat up on TV. He was bleeding all over the place, he couldn't even rip his - what was it? A little zip tie. Crazy! So, I'm gonna have to go with The Ring General," Dom said. [From 01:54 to 02:09]

Ad

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer discloses why Jey Uso could emerge victorious at WrestleMania

Paul Heyman recently offered his prediction on the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Gunther. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed this in an interview with ESPN.

The Wiseman stated that The YEET Master potentially defeating Gunther at The Show of Shows would be a fan-friendly and historic moment.

Ad

"I think it would be one of the most fan-friendly and emotional victories in the history of this industry because the audience has lived through the turmoil of Jey Uso's career," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if the Samoan star will capture his first-ever World Heavyweight Championship tomorrow night.

Please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More