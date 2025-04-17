Paul Heyman reveals why Jey Uso could beat Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Title

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is scheduled to face Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All, Paul Heyman made a bold prediction of the World Heavyweight Championship match featuring the two RAW stars.

The YEET Master won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match by eliminating John Cena in the end. The Samaon star then challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at The Show of Shows.

Two weeks ago on RAW, The Ring General left Jimmy Uso bloodied and battered while his twin brother was zip-tied to the ring rope. This moment has now raised the stakes of the heated rivalry between Jey and Gunther, making it personal.

During an interview with ESPN ahead of SmackDown, The Wiseman stated that Jey Uso capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship would be a highly emotional and fan-friendly moment. Paul Heyman attributed this to the audience's familiarity with the ups and downs of the 39-year-old star's career:

"I think it would be one of the most fan-friendly and emotional victories in the history of this industry because the audience has lived through the turmoil of Jey Uso's career," he said. (H/T: ESPN)

Jey Uso opens up about not getting WWE WrestleMania 41 main event

The world championship match between The YEET Master and The Ring General championship match is reportedly set to open Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The OG Bloodline member broke his silence on not getting to main event this year's Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

In a video uploaded by WWE on their YouTube channel, Jey Uso revealed that he wanted to headline WrestleMania. But since that's not going to happen, the Samaon star expressed his hope to kick off to set the tone for the show:

"Saturday's my day. I'm on the first night, so I really hope like I'm being detailed here, but I really hope I'm on first. Obviously, I wanted to main event. We know that's not gonna happen, which is okay with me. I feel like if you're on the WrestleMania card, period, uce. That's something big. It took me almost 10 years to get on the main card, so I'm humble with this. But I just wanna go first on Night One if I can, set the tone of the show," he said.

Only time will tell if Main Event Jey can capture his first-ever world championship in WWE by dethroning Gunther.

