Opening matches for WrestleMania 41 Night 1 & 2 revealed (Exclusive)

There are some questions regarding which matches are going to be opening the show at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday and Sunday. It looks like the two opening matches have been revealed.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC spoke about the opening matches of the two nights at WrestleMania 41. According to their sources, Jey Uso vs Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship is set to open night one (Saturday), while the Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship is expected to open night two (Sunday).

This means that WrestleMania is set to begin with Jey Uso's music on night one, and it could be Rhea Ripley who kicks off the festivities on night two.

WrestleMania 41 could still have a change in schedule in terms of match order

It's important to note that the match order could always change at WrestleMania 41. While the main events are fixed, the rest of the card is subject to change in order depending on the circumstances.

JoeyVotes and TC noted on the same episode of WrestleVotes Radio that six years ago at WrestleMania 35, it was conveyed to them that AJ Styles vs Randy Orton was set to open the show. However, it was well-documented afterward that there was a very late change of plans, with Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins going on first instead. The reason for this was that Brock Lesnar reportedly wanted to leave early, so WWE bumped the match down from the co-main event to the opening bout.

Ultimately, that turned out to be the right decision as the nature of the Rollins vs Lesnar match made it the perfect hot start. While Styles vs Orton turned out to be a good match, it isn't as fondly remembered as other moments from that show.

It's going to be interesting to see what WWE does. It's hard to imagine that they would want to change the opening match for WrestleMania 41, as the show beginning with a pop for Jey Uso would be massive. However, there could still be a change to the opening match of night two.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

