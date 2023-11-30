Dominik Mysterio achieves what Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins failed to do

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has reached a significant milestone this year, surpassing top names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Dominik has become one of the most despised heels in World Wrestling Entertainment. He constantly gets booed by fans in the arena, but his work ethic has received widespread praise from the audience and fellow professionals.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been household names in the company for a long time. Both stars are the face of their respective shows, RAW and SmackDown. However, Dominik Mysterio has achieved what even Rollins and Reigns couldn't do this year.

Wrestle Features' Twitter handle recently shared a post revealing which WWE stars have competed in the most matches in 2023 so far. Cody Rhodes took the number one spot with 99 bouts, followed by "Dirty" Dom with 95. Seth Rollins secured the third position with 92, followed by Austin Theory with 90. Damian Priest and Gunther were tied at the fifth spot with 89 matches each.

Dominik wrestled more matches than Rollins. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen on the list, as he has competed in only 11 bouts so far in 2023.

You can check out Wrestle Features' tweet below:

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is reportedly scheduled to miss the rest of the major shows in 2023

According to several reports, Roman Reigns may not appear on WWE TV before the year ends.

Reigns last competed in a match against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. He has not been advertised for any upcoming episodes of SmackDown either.

The WWE Universe has been vocal about Reigns' sporadic appearances, and many want him to drop the Undisputed Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief will return in time for Royal Rumble 2024.

What do you think about the list of names who have wrestled the most matches in WWE this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

