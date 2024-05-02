Dominik Mysterio addresses major Rey Mysterio problem after WWE RAW confrontation

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to address a major problem with Rey Mysterio after their confrontation on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Santos Escobar showcased a video, revealing that Carlito betrayed his LWO teammates by attacking Dragon Lee ahead of WrestleMania XL. After watching the footage, The Caribbean Bad Apple immediately attacked Lee and Rey Mysterio.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Carlito was drafted to the red brand alongside other members of the LWO. Following the Draft, Rey gave a backstage interview and said he did not know why the former United States Champion betrayed his teammates.

The WWE Hall of Famer was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio. They had a major confrontation, where Rey Mysterio passed a derogatory remark to his son.

Now The Judgment Day member has taken to X/Twitter to react to a post showcasing the list of stars who have betrayed Rey throughout his WWE career. Dominik took a major shot at his father, calling him an a**hole.

Check out a screenshot of his censored tweet below.

Screenshot of Dominik Mysterio's censored tweet

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio might start a feud on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day and the LWO were both drafted to Monday Night RAW. Hence, a feud between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio could start on the red brand as the duo would inevitably cross paths at some point in the future.

The father-son duo has already feuded against each other, locking horns at two consecutive WrestleMania events. Their latest clash came at WrestleMania XL, where "Dirty" Dom teamed up with Santos Escobar to go up against the team of Rey and Andrade. The match ended in the favor of the Hall of Famer's team.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the future of Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio.

