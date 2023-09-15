Dominik Mysterio attempting to recruit 38-year-old megastar to The Judgment Day draws the ire of fans: "Dom needs to shut tf up"

WWE fans were left furious after Dominik Mysterio's constant attempts at recruiting 38-year-old megastar Jey Uso to The Judgment Day.

Jey was recently shifted to RAW after he superkicked all of The Bloodline members and "quit" WWE. However, since he started appearing on the red brand, Dominik has been trying to recruit him to The Judgment Day, not only during the show but also on social media.

WWE Fox took to their social media platforms to ask the fans if Dirty Dom would be able to convince Jey to join his faction.

"Can Dirty [Dominik Mysterio] convince [Jey Uso] to join [The Judgment Day]?" WWE Fox asked fans on Twitter and Instagram.

Fans were quick to notice this and started commenting on the post. Most of the reactions on Instagram were not in favor of Jey Uso joining The Judgment Day.

One fan took to Twitter and asked Jey not to get convinced by Dominik Mysterio.

A fan indicated that they will lose their respect for Uso if he joins The Judgment Day.

Teddy Long loved Dominik Mysterio's attempt at recruiting Jey Uso to The Judgment Day

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said that he loved when Dominik approached Jey backstage during WWE RAW and tried to give the latter a speech about being left alone after The Bloodline turned their back on him.

"The one thing that gained my interest was on Monday, I got the chance to see Dominik approaching Jey Uso there and trying to give him the speech, 'I know how you feel being lonely and left all alone and when your family turns your back on you.' This is really interesting right here to see. Would Jey Uso make that move? But it's really something to think about. I'm really keeping my eye out on this one," said Teddy Long.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Jey to make a decision on whether he will join another faction after The Bloodline or not. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the star.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will be able to persuade him to join his faction? Let us know in the comments section below.