Dominik Mysterio blasts Rey Mysterio, makes bold claim about their family name (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio recently aimed another dig at his father Rey Mysterio as the war of words between the family members continues.

In 2022, Dominik turned heel after attacking Edge and Rey at Clash at the Castle. He went on to align with the villainous Judgment Day stable, cementing his status as one of WWE's top bad guys.

Speaking in character, Dominik told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that Rey has never been a good father:

"I think I realized and I came to the conclusion that my dad wasn't as good of a father as everyone thought he was." [0:44 – 0:55]

Apter mentioned that he remembers Rey taking Dominik to the zoo as a child. However, the Judgment Day member seemingly has no recollection of that day.

Dominik also claimed to have further enhanced the Mysterio family name thanks to his WWE performances:

"Oh, Bill, you're a liar too. You're a liar. He never took me to the zoo. Like I said, I realized he was a deadbeat. He never really did anything for me, other than what I'm doing for him now, which is taking the Mysterio name to the next level." [0:57 – 1:13]

Watch the video above to hear Dominik's story about one thing Rey would not let him do when he became a wrestler.

Dominik Mysterio sends a message to WWE fans

Since becoming a bad guy, Dominik Mysterio has received loud boos from fans when he tries to talk during The Judgment Day's promo segments.

Addressing the negative crowd reactions, the 27-year-old added that fans are not worthy of hearing what he has to say:

"I mean, to be honest, they don't deserve me," Dominik continued. "They don't deserve to hear what I have to say because I am the greatest Mysterio that has ever stepped foot in the WWE. So, at this point, I think you guys are just gonna have to sit there and watch." [2:32 – 2:46]

Dominik also answered whether he would ever leave The Judgment Day to pursue a career as a singles competitor.

What do you make of Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio's feud? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

