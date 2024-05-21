WWE star says he will never leave The Judgment Day (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day has been one of the most prominent factions in WWE since forming in 2022. In an exclusive interview, Dominik Mysterio addressed the apparent tension in the group over the last few months.

The villainous stable consists of Mysterio, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Rhea Ripley. Although they are currently on the same page, members sometimes argue about how much involvement they should have in each other's matches.

Mysterio told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter he has no plans to pursue singles superstardom away from The Judgment Day:

"Never. Never. [Judgment Day commitment is] for life. As long as I can have Mami [Rhea Ripley] and the crew by my side, I will be the happiest man alive." [2:15 – 2:23]

Watch the video above to hear Dominik Mysterio reveal one thing Rey Mysterio refused to let him do in WWE.

Dominik Mysterio on The Judgment Day's backstage issues

Damian Priest has been vocal about his difference of opinion with some Judgment Day members. At Backlash France, for example, he scolded Finn Balor and JD McDonagh after they went against orders by interfering in his match against Jey Uso.

Dominik Mysterio has also failed to respect Priest's instructions in the past. Having moved on from those issues, he now understands why the World Heavyweight Champion occasionally voices his concerns:

"I don't think there's any tension or anything, you know?" Mysterio said. "We're a real family, you know? And, at the end of the day, in real families there's arguments because of how close we are, so I just got a little too comfortable and Damian had to let me know that things don't roll that way. And, as a family and as The Judgment Day, I understood, so things were taken care of." [1:52 – 2:10]

Mysterio has not wrestled since losing to Andrade on the April 15, 2024, episode of RAW. He suffered an elbow injury in the match, ruling him out of in-ring action for the last few weeks.

What do you make of Dominik Mysterio's role in The Judgment Day? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets. You can check out her full comments in the exclusive interview below.