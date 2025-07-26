Dominik Mysterio breaks silence following a surprise attack outside WWE

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 26, 2025 17:43 GMT
Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE's Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the most popular superstars in recent times, but his kayfabe actions often speak otherwise. Today, the second-generation star broke silence following a surprise attack, which took place outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

WWE acquired AAA earlier this year, which opened up the possibilities for crossovers. Recently, Dominik Mysterio, with the Intercontinental Championship, appeared at an AAA show. The champion got a loud ovation as he attacked Dragon Lee and the current Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo.

After the surprise attack, Mysterio cut a promo for the crowd and sent a message to his upcoming opponents. Later, a video was uploaded to Instagram where Dirty Dom broke silence following the attack and explained his actions heading into Triplemanía XXXIII, where he vows to become a double champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the video, the second-generation star made it clear that he wants to become the next AAA Mega Champion. Moreover, he was seen holding both belts and delivering a promo in Spanish.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

"Dominik Mysterio wants to conquer all @luchalibreaaa and become a DOUBLE CHAMPION at Triplemania 🤑,"said the post's caption.
Ad

Dominik Mysterio thinks he can beat 7'3 WWE star

Dominik Mysterio's confidence skyrocketed when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas against three notable names. While Dirty Dom has conquered the mid-card division on the red brand, he went off at Omos and made some bold claims.

In an appearance on Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews, the second-generation WWE star claims Omos is currently in the industry because of him, and Dirty Dom can easily prove his worth as a wrestler if he steps in the ring against The Nigerian Giant.

Ad
"Are you kidding me? There's a reason Omos is wrestling right now. If not, you would've seen him playing in the NBA or something, but the man is over here wrestling. I'll tell you this much: put me in a one-on-one match with Omos, and I'll show you why that dude is wrestling. I don't care if he's eight feet tall," Mysterio said.
Ad
youtube-cover

Dominik Mysterio's upcoming title defense is set for August 3, 2025, at WWE SummerSlam when he goes one-on-one against AJ Styles. It'll be interesting to see if Mysterio can become a double champion by the end of next month.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications