Dominik Mysterio breaks silence following a surprise attack outside WWE

WWE's Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the most popular superstars in recent times, but his kayfabe actions often speak otherwise. Today, the second-generation star broke silence following a surprise attack, which took place outside the Stamford-based promotion.WWE acquired AAA earlier this year, which opened up the possibilities for crossovers. Recently, Dominik Mysterio, with the Intercontinental Championship, appeared at an AAA show. The champion got a loud ovation as he attacked Dragon Lee and the current Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo.After the surprise attack, Mysterio cut a promo for the crowd and sent a message to his upcoming opponents. Later, a video was uploaded to Instagram where Dirty Dom broke silence following the attack and explained his actions heading into Triplemanía XXXIII, where he vows to become a double champion.In the video, the second-generation star made it clear that he wants to become the next AAA Mega Champion. Moreover, he was seen holding both belts and delivering a promo in Spanish.&quot;Dominik Mysterio wants to conquer all @luchalibreaaa and become a DOUBLE CHAMPION at Triplemania 🤑,&quot;said the post's caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDominik Mysterio thinks he can beat 7'3 WWE starDominik Mysterio's confidence skyrocketed when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas against three notable names. While Dirty Dom has conquered the mid-card division on the red brand, he went off at Omos and made some bold claims.In an appearance on Pro Wrestling &amp; MMA Interviews, the second-generation WWE star claims Omos is currently in the industry because of him, and Dirty Dom can easily prove his worth as a wrestler if he steps in the ring against The Nigerian Giant.&quot;Are you kidding me? There's a reason Omos is wrestling right now. If not, you would've seen him playing in the NBA or something, but the man is over here wrestling. I'll tell you this much: put me in a one-on-one match with Omos, and I'll show you why that dude is wrestling. I don't care if he's eight feet tall,&quot; Mysterio said.Dominik Mysterio's upcoming title defense is set for August 3, 2025, at WWE SummerSlam when he goes one-on-one against AJ Styles. It'll be interesting to see if Mysterio can become a double champion by the end of next month.