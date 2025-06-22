Dominik Mysterio breaks character to recreate heartwarming moment with WWE legend Trish Stratus

Dominik Mysterio is among the most popular heels in WWE. The Judgment Day member usually stays in character even outside the wrestling promotion while giving interviews and posting updates on social media. However, he recently took a break from his villainous persona to share a heartwarming update featuring WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Although he made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020, Dominik Mysterio made several appearances in WWE as a child. He often jokes about being a 20-year veteran. "Dirty" Dom has also talked about backstage interactions with several popular stars back in the day.

The 28-year-old took to his Instagram account today and broke character to share pictures of Trish Stratus lifting him up in her arms, recreating an old image. Mysterio also shared the original picture and praised the veteran in the caption.

"Best thing to ever come out of Canada 😊 @trishstratuscom," he wrote.

Wrestling veteran makes interesting revelation about the beginning of Dominik Mysterio's wrestling journey

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, wrestling legend Konnan spoke about the beginning of Dominik Mysterio's career in professional wrestling.

The 61-year-old noted that Rey Mysterio was worried about his son, as Dominik was uncertain about what he wanted to do, before one day he finally told The Master of the 619 that he wanted to give wrestling a go. Konnan said that they started training the younger Mysterio, who was out of shape at the time. He further added that Rey sent Dom to Florida and Calgary for training.

"The main thing was he didn't know what he wanted to do, and Rey was afraid, you know. He didn't go to college, and he didn't wanna be in wrestling. And then one day, he just told his dad, 'You know what? I wanna take a shot at wrestling.' So we started to train him, he was out of shape, you know. He got tired really easily. So he [Rey] sent him to Florida to get in shape, then he sent him to Calgary with Lance Storm and different places," he said.

Dirty Dom has been on an impressive run since winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Judgment Day member.

