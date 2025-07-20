Dominik Mysterio calls in the FBI to handle "harassment" from fellow WWE star

Dominik Mysterio reached out to the FBI due to "harassment" from his WWE rival. The Judgment Day star captured the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match earlier this year at WrestleMania 41.

Mysterio is in a rivalry with AJ Styles on WWE RAW, and took to his Instagram story to claim that the former champion was harassing him. He shared a threatening text message from Styles and tagged the FBI in his post, as seen in the image below.

"@ajstylesp1 leave me alone this is harassment. How did you even get my number?? @FBI please handle this," he wrote.

The Intercontinental Champion claimed Styles was harassing him. [Image credit: Dominik Mysterio on Instagram]

Dirty Dom was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Championship against the veteran last month at Night of Champions. However, the match was postponed, and Mysterio has been providing doctor's notes to avoid having the bout.

However, if the champion is cleared to compete during RAW tomorrow night, he will be defending the title against Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025. AJ Styles will be appearing at TNA Slammiversary later tonight and sent a heartfelt message on social media earlier today.

Mr. Iguana claims Dominik Mysterio was born to be a star in WWE

Mr. Iguana recently spoke highly about Dominik Mysterio and praised his charisma on WWE television.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana claimed Dominik Mysterio was born to be a star and added that he was a big fan of the Intercontinental Champion. The veteran noted that the 28-year-old was the son of Rey Mysterio and had a lot of talent surrounding him along the way.

"He's born with star, he's born with charisma. So, that's one thing you can't learn, you're born with it. His father is Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero was very close to him, Konnan is his Godfather. You have all these lucha growing up, you had to have this star. I'm a big fan of him. Right now, he's doing heelish work, but he's got a lot of charisma in it." He added, "When he debuted and he started to wrestle with Rey, I was very happy. Like how big it is to be in the ring with your father, and now having your own way." [From 1:04 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio in the weeks ahead.

