Dominik Mysterio claims he wasn't trying to recruit popular WWE Superstar into The Judgment Day, and it's not Jey Uso

Dominik Mysterio has recently done some scouting for The Judgment Day. After approaching Jey Uso, the reigning NXT North American Champion approached Trick Williams on NXT.

Williams recently focused on his singles career after playing a vital role in Carmelo Hayes' rise to the top. Williams and Hayes decided to go their separate paths upon mutual agreement.

Taking to Instagram, though, Mysterio claimed he wasn't trying to recruit the popular NXT star. Instead, he was trying to help out the 29-year-old, who he referred to as "kid."

"Not trying to recruit... just wanted to help the kid," wrote Mysterio.

Williams isn't the only WWE star Dominik has tried recruiting. He also approached Jey Uso, who joined Monday Night RAW from SmackDown after quitting the blue brand.

However, the multi-time tag team champion recently made his choice to reject The Judgment Day and joined forces with Cody Rhodes.

Carmelo Hayes recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day

Carmelo Hayes recently provided his honest opinion on Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, who has been feuding with multiple superstars at the same time.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the reigning NXT Champion recalled Mysterio's recent attack on him. Hayes stated that his issues with the North American Champion weren't personal, as The Judgment Day has caused problems with multiple superstars. Hayes said:

"They got problems with everybody. So I don't even want to take it personally. Because these guys are going after the Street Profits, Jimmy and Jey. They got problems with everybody so I don't take it peronally. But give me one more shot against Dom and I'll put him out."

He further spoke about Dom's reign as North American Champion:

"I mean, what has he done? I mean, true, on his own, what has he done, with that North American Championship? But we all say we are the greatest Nort American Champion. I mean, Dom, he's holding it down. He's bringing a lot of eyes to the North American Championship, and that's how I'd give credit to him for. But as far as doing it the right way, I don't think that he's even close to being the greatest North American Champion."

Dominik Mysterio will be defending the North American Title against Dragon Lee on next week's Monday Night RAW.

