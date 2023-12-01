Dominik Mysterio crosses the line in his latest Instagram story

Rey Mysterio won't be happy one bit with Dominik Mysterio's latest story on Instagram.

Dominik is quite possibly the most hated man in all of WWE today. His heel work has been top-notch for the past year or so. Dominik has no boundaries when it comes to targeting someone on social media.

In his latest Instagram story, Dominik Mysterio took a shot at CM Punk's recent post, hinting at a feud between the two stars. Dominik didn't stop here, though, and took a massive shot at his entire family as well. He put clown emojis on the faces of his father, mother, and sister.

Dominik Mysterio's honest thoughts on his father, Rey Mysterio

At WWE Clash at the Castle last year, Dominik Mysterio turned heel and attacked his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge. He later aligned with The Judgment Day, which was a major turning point in his career.

Dominik feuded with Rey Mysterio on the road to WrestleMania 39, leading to a singles match between the two stars at The Show of Shows. While talking to First Post ahead of 'Mania, Dominik opened up about working with his father:

“It was very frustrating to work with my dad coz he didn’t always understand where I came from or what I wanted, or understood what was going through my head. But, don’t get me wrong, I did enjoy the time when I was able to soak in all the knowledge from him, but I think it’s different being able to work with a group like the Judgement Day because we’re not family but we are like one. We treat each other like family, we all hang out, we’re like family, so I think the dynamic there is definitely of a family dynamic. It just definitely works out for us."

It would be interesting to see what Rey has to say about Dominik insulting his family while responding to CM Punk. The last time Dominik insulted his mother on WWE TV, Mysterio punched him to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Did Dominik go too far with his Instagram story?

